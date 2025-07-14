'Harry Potter' series: First glimpse of wizard boy shared by HBO

Harry Potter drama series is now production

HBO has finally introduced Domini McLaughlin as Harry Potter in the upcoming series.

Taking it to Instagram, the makers dropped the first image of the green-eyed kid dressed in the uniform of Hogwarts school.

Dominic’s look melted hearts online as he looked extremely innocent wearing round framed glasses just like Daniel Radcliffe wore in the original film series.

He held the clapper in his hand indicating that he has finally started filming the show.

“First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production”, read the caption on the post.

Internet has been flooding with reactions with fans saying that “they are really looking forward to the emotion from this fabulous story!”

One fan wrote, “Finally green eyed harry potter...as it should be.. could be lens or could be his natural colour...atleast not vfx.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “Spot on with the casting.”

Besides McLauglin, the all-new series is going to feature Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

On the other hand, John Lithgow will be playing Albus Dumbledore, and Paapa Essiedu will be Severus Snape.