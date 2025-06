Nicki Minaj explodes internet with shocking accusations against Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj explodes internet with shocking accusations against Jay-ZÂ

Nicki Minaj made headlines after she appeared to call out Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation in a heated online rant.

Nicki, 42, didn’t mention Jay-Z or anyone from his team by name, but many felt her posts on X were throwing serious shade.Â

She hinted that a powerful force in the music world has been holding her back.

Talking directly to her fans, the Side to Side rapper revealed the real reason she’s been holding off on dropping new music. “That’s why I haven’t released anything,” she said, suggesting there’s been drama behind the scenes messing with her career.

Nicki fired back at fans' shadowban claims with a cryptic post that seemed aimed at Jay-Z. She wrote, “NFL FIRE SOME N***** & den [phone emoji],” adding a phone emoji that left fans guessing.

Nicki, who’s never been shy about her struggles with fame, also hinted that someone’s been trying to come between her and her husband, Kenneth Petty.