Nicki Minaj explodes internet with shocking accusations against Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj explodes internet with shocking accusations against Jay-ZÂ

Nicki Minaj made headlines after she appeared to call out Jay-Zâ€™s company Roc Nation in a heated online rant.

Nicki, 42, didnâ€™t mention Jay-Z or anyone from his team by name, but many felt her posts on X were throwing serious shade.Â

She hinted that a powerful force in the music world has been holding her back.

Talking directly to her fans, the Side to Side rapper revealed the real reason sheâ€™s been holding off on dropping new music. â€œThatâ€™s why I havenâ€™t released anything,â€ she said, suggesting thereâ€™s been drama behind the scenes messing with her career.

Nicki fired back at fans' shadowban claims with a cryptic post that seemed aimed at Jay-Z. She wrote, â€œNFL FIRE SOME N***** & den [phone emoji],â€ adding a phone emoji that left fans guessing.

Nicki, whoâ€™s never been shy about her struggles with fame, also hinted that someoneâ€™s been trying to come between her and her husband, Kenneth Petty.