Travis Kelce bypasses security for romantic gesture for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned heads during their sweet night out in New York City on Friday, June 20. The couple, both 35, enjoyed dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, but it was a charming moment outside the venue that truly caught fans’ attention. As they arrived, Kelce was seen making a romantic gesture that drew praise from onlookers.

According to fan footage shared online, Kelce stepped out of the car first and walked around to open Swift’s door.

He then offered his hand to help her out of the vehicle — a move that’s typically handled by Swift’s security team. Before Kelce reached for the door, Swift’s bodyguard acknowledged the NFL star with a nod, seemingly giving him the go-ahead to take the lead. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then guided Swift inside the restaurant, staying close to her side.

The pair kept things casual for their evening out.

Swift opted for a light blue tank top paired with a skirt, while Kelce wore a simple T-shirt with white shorts.

Later, more fan-captured clips showed Kelce leaving the restaurant ahead of Swift. He was seen shaking hands with an employee before the singer exited the building. The couple paused briefly to hold hands before getting into their waiting car, wrapping up what seemed to be a cozy date night.

Their evening in New York followed another public outing earlier this month. On June 12, Swift and Kelce were spotted together at Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final, enjoying the match as a couple.

Fans of both stars continue to watch their relationship with excitement, and moments like this — where Kelce is seen taking the time to show care and attention — only add to the charm of their romance.