Travis Kelce's new role for Taylor Swift unleashed

Travis Kelce is exploring a new passion - spinning Taylor Swift's hits to get her devoted fans pumped up.

On the June 4 episode of his New Heights podcast, co-hosted with brother Jason Kelce and featuring NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, Travis expressed his excitement about the idea. "He'd love to be a hype man and get Swifties bouncing off the walls," he joked.

During the episode, he sang praises for Taylor's extensive music catalog and her recent milestone of regaining ownership of her original masters. O'Neal, who chimed in on the DJ idea, even played Taylor's "I Knew You Were Trouble," calling it his favorite song.

For those unversed, the couple's romance began in 2023 after Travis mentioned Taylor on his podcast, which she later credited as the starting point of their relationship.

Sources close to the couple describe them as "very serious and in sync," highlighting their shared values and desire for privacy.

Interestingly, the Blank Space crooner has reportedly become more carefree in her relationship with Travis. According to a source, "Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down."

She's now more focused on enjoying her time with Travis rather than micromanaging her image.

Recently, the couple has been slowly making their way back into the spotlight after retreating following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl.