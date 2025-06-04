Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘intentional’ break from spotlight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made major relationship decision, insider claims

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gotten used to being away from the public eye after they disappeared from the spotlight following the Super Bowl this year.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the athlete, also 35, have decidedly limited their public appearances because, it “brings too much unwanted attention,” as an insider claimed.

However, “there isn’t trouble in paradise,” the source told Us Weekly, while another source added that “Florida has been the perfect escape for them.”

Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently rented a $20 million mansion in Boca Raton, where Swift and him have made a home in Florida.

“Taylor has been coming and going to Florida,” said the source, “and is still spending a lot of her time in NYC,” where she has a $50 million townhouse.

A third source informed the outlet that “She is trying to spend as much time with him as she can by going to Boca. They are doing stuff separately out of necessity because of his training, but when they find time to connect, it’s intentional and meaningful.”

The private lifestyle has come as a perfect means to ground herself as Swift deals with her feud with Blake Lively after she got dragged into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

“[Swift’s] emotions were heightened when [Baldoni’s] lawsuit was filed and [Kelce] was definitely her sounding board,” said one of the sources.