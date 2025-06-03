Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans created trouble while filming 'Materialists'?

'Materialists' director makes rare statement about starcast

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal are all set to bring in a new project that has already created much of an excitement ahead of its release.

The trio will be coming together in Oscar nominated screenwriter Celine Song’s romantic comedy film, Materialists.

Fans are loving incredible connection between the co-stars. The chemistry the three share on-screen is off the charts.

While talking about the much-anticipated venture with Empire Magazine, Song revealed the relationship the actors had on sets.

According to the filmmaker, it was difficult to keep Dakota, Chris and Pedro away from each other while making the film.

“They’re just so into each other”, she said. However, their off-screen chemistry did help their characters too.

Celine added, “We were trying to be specific about the chemistry between them as characters too.”

While referring to the movie, she explained, “Because it has a different meaning and a different goal for each scene. The heart and the head, and then the math and the non-math.”

The forthcoming film follows the story of a young New York based matchmaker, who’s business gets complicated after she gets stuck in choosing between the perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

Materialists is slated to release on June 13.