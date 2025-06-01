'Squid Game' season 3: Player 456 caught in deadliest trap

The highly anticipated third and final season of Netflix's hit series Squid Game has finally arrived, and fans got their first glimpse of what's to come in the full trailer released on Saturday at the Tudum fan event.

The trailer shows protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) back in the deadly games after the failed rebellion that ended season two.

The stakes are higher than ever, and the competition is fiercer in the new season. Gi-hun is seen questioning the game's powers, screaming, "Why didn’t you kill me? Why did you keep me alive? Why did you let me live?"

The trailer also shows players navigating a disorienting maze and playing a deadly game of jump rope before Gi-hun faces off against the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).

Squid Game season three marks the final chapter of Netflix's global sensation created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. All episodes will be available on Netflix on June 27.

Although the exact episode count has not been announced, reports suggest there will be six episodes.

The second season ended on a cliffhanger, with Gi-hun and his subordinates being held captive after the games were left incomplete. In the new season, familiar faces return, including the Front Man, detective Hwang Jun-ho, and several players from previous seasons.

The final season promises to conclude the story, but creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has hinted at potential spin-offs in the future.