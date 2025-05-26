Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face ‘strange’ challenge in relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to enter ‘dark’ period after 2 years into relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might just be facing the toughest time in their relationship after they have spent much of their time together this year.

The pop superstar and the athlete, both 35, have landed in a conundrum which has left them questioning their relationship after being back under the spotlight.

The couple’s friends and family are reportedly very stressed for what the future holds for them, as a source told Heat World.

Speaking of the Super Bowl this year, the source said, “Taylor has been left devastated by the boos. It was a really shocking moment – especially after she was riding so high following the Eras Tour. She sees herself as a good person who strives to make the best decisions, so to receive a public bashing was quite traumatising.”

It appears that the stars are being advised by their teams to rethink their future together. “Up until now, Taylor and Travis seemed to really complement each other’s public image, but there’s always a fear of over exposure – which is what her team think has happened,” said the source.

However, they said, “Taylor isn’t a quitter, but experiencing so much vitriol from the American public has left her feeling really shaken. Friends and family are worried, and they’re hoping the couple can manage this darker period of their love story.”