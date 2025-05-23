Helen Skelton steps out in style following PDA with Gethin Jones

Helen exited the studio shortly before herco-host and rumoured love interest, Gethin Jones

Helen Skelton looked happier than ever on Friday as she left the BBC Morning Live studios in Manchester.

The 41-year-old TV presenter looked fresh and stylish in a vibrant green summer dress, flashing a radiant smile as she appeared to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Helen exited the studio shortly before her co-host and rumoured love interest, Gethin Jones.

Interestingly, Jones also flaunted a flirty smile as he followed shortly after, dressed casually in a white jumper paired with jeans.

This comes after Helen was seen wrapping her arms around Gethin during a recent bike ride, publicly displaying affection amid the ongoing romance speculation.

For those unfamiliar, the pair are currently single. Helen was previously married to rugby league player Richie Myler and ended their marriage in 2022.

They are parents to three children: Ernie, nine, Louis, eight and Elsie, three.