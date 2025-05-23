Zara Tindall makes final decision about turning into full-time royal

Zara Tindall's true feelings over staying a non-working member of the royal family have been unveiled.

Princess Anne's daughter is one of the popular and loved members of King Charles' clan, but, the British Equestrian might never agree to be only on 'payroll' as the other working royals.

Hello! Magazine reported that in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, royal author Robert Jobson claimed that the mother-of-three does not want to be 'limited' when it comes to different work opportunities.

He said, "I do think that it's about money. The ones who are working are on the payroll. I don't think that's going to be the case in terms of the unofficial side of things. I think it'll be very much more informal."

Robort said that Zara is very "popular" among fans and for that reason, she often appears on events like Royal Ascot and other sporting activities.

"She won't want to be limited commercially by people saying, 'Oh, she's a royal, she's working. She shouldn't be getting this deal or that too.' That would just complicate matters," the royal expert stated.

However, there are reports that Zara and her husband Mike Tindall could be offered more roles in Prince William's reign as the future King finds the couple reliable.