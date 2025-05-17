Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal jump to protect Emma Stone from major mishap

Emma Stone may keep her cool around eerie dolls, but a bee is surely enough to send her into full panic mode.

While posing alongside her new movie, Eddington, costars Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal on the 2025 Cannes red carpet on Friday, May 16. The Poor Things star was faced with a deadly fear: getting stung by a bee.

Her red carpet moment was interrupted by a buzzing bee trying to get too close to the two-time Oscar winner, who first tried to bat the bee away with her hand.

The Amazing Spider-Man actress attempts only seemed to agitate the bug as it continued to swirl aggressively around the her, prompting Butler, 33, and Pascal, 50, to intervene.

Just when Stone, 36, began to squat down in fear, the Galdiator II star, used his hand to push the bug away, while Butler blew at the bug in an attempt to shoo it off.

Stone attempted to stay calm but grabbed the Game of Thrones actor's shoulders and hid behind him until the bee flew in another direction.

After the bee’s photobombing, the Cruella star and her fellow actors laughed it off and resumed posing for photographers with grace and ease.

Fans were delighted by the moment, flooding X, formelry Twitter, with playful reactions, with one saying, "Oh, to be Emma Stone getting protected by Pedro Pascal and austin butler from a bee."

While another chimed in, saying, "Even bees can’t resist Emma Stone’s star power."

Notably, Eddington premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States on July 18, 2025.