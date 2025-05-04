Katherine Heigl set to return for 27 Dresses sequel on ONE condition

Katherine Heigl hints at return to 27 Dresses sequel

Katherine Heigl's future for the 27 Dresses sequel remains unclear as the American actress reveals one condition that needs to be fulfilled before she reprises her role.

Amid the swirling rumours that the 27 Dresses is in the works, Heigl is anticipated to return as Jane.

However, the 46-year-old shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker exclusively that "…if done right and with that cast I love so much, would definitely be something I'd be willing to sort of compromise the mom time to do."

Heigl had revealed previously to a media outlet that she would even 'kill' to be part of the sequel.

Elaborating upon what she really meant, the mother of three mentioned, "It would have to be done right, but you don't want to diminish the first one at all."

Now that the sequel is in works, the Ugly Truth actress has given hope that for her to be able to play the famed Jane, this movie also would have to have just as much heart as the original.

For the unversed, James Marsden is also up for the sequel, though the star has a different vision for it.

"27 Children," the 51-year-old joked to E! News, "Bring it on."