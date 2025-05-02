Marvel to move forward with 'Hawkeye 2' without Jeremy Renner: Source

Jeremy Renner drops bombshell claims about Hawkeye season 2

Jeremy Renner has saddened his fans with upsetting news related to his role in Hawkeye season 2.

The actor had first played the fan-favourite Clint Barton (Hawkeye) in 2011 in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor.

The character then became a permanent in all Avengers movies.

However, now the 54-year-old has shared shocking news about the fate of Hawkeye.

Much to the fans' dismay, he will not be reprising his role in the upcoming sequel of the franchise, as per Us Weekly.

Surprisingly, this has got nothing to do with the actor's scheduling conflicts or any other such reason.

This is happening only because of some 'penny pinchers' who are not willing to pay Renner what he deserves.

The Mission Impossible star revealed during his appearance on May 1 episode of the podcast High Performance that the Marvel Studios offered him half the money.

Commenting on the lowball offer, Academy Award-nominated clarified that he wasn't expecting more payment; he wanted just the same amount he had been paid in the previous season.

Renner dumfounded by the drastic pay cut questioned if the studio believes that he is only 'half the Jeremy' because he got run over.

Rejecting the 'insulting offer', the American actor simply told them 'to go fly a kite'.

For the unversed, Tom Cruise's former costar has recently launched his memoir, My Next Breath, that is a detailed account of the near-fatal snowplow accident that he suffered January 1, 2023.

As per his writings, the Hollywood star was crushed by 14000-pound machine which crushed more than 30 bones in his body.