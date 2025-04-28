Meghan Markle moves to tears in new bombshell interview on Kate, William's big day

Meghan Markle makes emotional admission, big confession, shocking revolution in new tearful interview with Kern Lima

Meghan Markle left royal fans stunned with her emotional admission and shocking revolution in new tearful interview on the eve of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 14th wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Sussex broke down in tears as she revealed personal details about her and Prince Harry's life during her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show Podcast on Monday, April 28.

The Duchess of Sussex and Kern Lima both shared the clip of the heartfelt chat on their official Instagram accounts to excite fans watching the program that unveils new secrets about the Sussexes' plans and their relationship.

Elsewhere in the teaser clip for the podcast episode, Meghan said she was "tired of having to prove herself."

Lima said: "Meghan is opening up like never before, and shares real, raw and soul-filling stories, insights and inspiration. I’ve never cried so much in an interview, in the BEST possible way!

"And she and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together – with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cozied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house. And today, we’re inviting YOU to join us in the rocking chairs!"

In the interview, the former actress is seen wearing a black jumper, illustrated with the words of her and Prince Harry's children "Archie & Lili".



It was also revealed in the interview that Harry and Meghan were keeping their budding romance carefully under wraps by using secret "codes" to do it.

The Duchess of Sussex also addressed speculation about writing a new memoir in the wide-ranging conversation, Liam asked: "You're a New York Times bestselling author. Would you ever write another book?"

Meghan responded as saying: "Yes, maybe, for sure. I love, right now, working on everything in the space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips."