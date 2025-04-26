George Lucas explains Yoda unique speech style in ‘Empire Strikes Back’

George Lucas, the legendary filmmaker and best known for helming Star Wars, recently attended the opening night screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, in Hollywood, California.

During the pre-Q&A session, the TMC host, Ben Mankiewicz, wanted the panel to be focused on the film. However, Lucas preferred talking about his early struggles and success in the film industry.

After a while, the director finally addressed answer to one question that fans asked, "Why does Yoda talk backwards?"

"If you speak regular English, people won’t listen that much," Lucas said in reply to Mankiewicz’s question about Yoda speaking backwards. "But if he had an accent, or it’s really hard to understand what he’s saying, they focus on what he’s saying."

Lucas added, "I had to figure out a way to get people to actually listen especially 12-year-olds."

The host asked another question that which of the two new characters in the film were his favourite, Jedi master Yoda or Lando Calsissia.

Currently, Disney is re-releasing Lucas’ Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith this weekend in celebration of its 20th anniversary.