Duchess Sophie attends Anzac Day service on behalf of King Charles: Watch

King Charles gives key task to Duchess Sophie on sombre event

Duchess Sophie represented King Charles and the royal family at a dawn service commemorating Anzac Day in London.

Dressed in a black outfit, the Duchess of Edinburgh looked visibly sad during her appearance at the Australian War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner on Friday morning.

The annual Anzac Day service takes place to honour the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces.

Sophie was seen in a video placing a wreath to pay tribute to the heroes who served and died in wars.

According to reports, the mother-of-two will also attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph later in the day.

Notably, Prince Edward's wife was accompanied by Stephen Smith, Australia's High Commissioner, and Chris Seed, acting High Commissioner for New Zealand, for the sombre event.

It is important to note that the monarch earlier released a heartfelt statement to mark the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.

In his message, the King "has paid tribute to all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in wars, conflicts, and peace keeping operations."

Moreover, King Charles sent his sister Princess Anne to Turkey for a two-day visit where she read and delivered the monarch's message, marking the anniversary of the first landings at Gallipoli in 1915.