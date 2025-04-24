Pedro Pascal calls for ‘Harry Potter’ boycott after J.K. Rowling’s shocking statement

Pedro Pascal shares unfiltered thoughts on J.K. Rowling's remarks

Pedro Pascal is sharing his unfiltered thoughts on author J.K. Rowling after she celebrated a recent legal ruling against non-binary rights.

The Last Of Us actor, who has consistently shown his support for the community, urged fans to boycott Harry Potter ‘for good’ in response to the controversy.

Taking to Instagram, activist Tariq Ra’ouf shared a video in which he accused the British author of financially supporting the group For Women Scotland, which brought the case to court. Ra’ouf captioned the video, “Don’t watch the show. Don’t go to Universal. Don’t buy a single Harry Potter thing ever. It’s time to tell these corporations that transphobia loses money.”

Reacting to the video, the Gladiator II star commented, “Awful disgusting SH** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour.”

This comes on the heels of The Running Grave author sharing a photo of herself smoking a cigar aboard her superyacht, accompanied by the caption, “I love it when a plan comes together”.

It is pertinent to mention that the UK Supreme Court’s recent ruling stated that similar women are not legally considered women under the Equality Act.

The Narcos actor was recently seen wearing a non-binary rights T-shirt at the premiere of Thunderbolts.

For the unversed, Pascal’s sister Lux Pascal revealed her gender in 2021.

