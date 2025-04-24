'ADD' Meghan Markle is juggling too much without 'following through': Expert

Meghan Markle's business moves are labelled 'enormously shallow'

Meghan Markle’s rapid-fire business moves are raising eyebrows.

In a scathing critique on the Mixed Signals podcast, royal biographer Tina Brown accused the Duchess of Sussex of trying to become “a sort of instant Beyoncé or instant Michelle Obama.”

Brown, the former Vanity Fair editor, dismissed Markle’s many ventures — including her podcast, Netflix series, lifestyle brand, and influencer-like ShopMy page — as “enormously shallow,” claiming she’s juggling too much without real focus.

“Do it really well, and then do something else,” Brown advised. “She is so ADD… She just never stops making announcements and never really follows through.”

The Diana Chronicles author didn’t stop there. She argued Markle lacks the foundation that made stars like Beyoncé and Obama household icons.

“She’s devoid of self-confidence,” Brown said, adding that the 43-year-old “doesn’t have the background that has built those people.”

Brown also called the former Suits actress “unadvisable,” alleging she’s ignored good counsel from seasoned professionals. “She’s had a lot of good people willing to give advice… and then she doesn’t do it, and does something else,” Brown claimed.

According to her, the only voice Meghan listens to is her own — and Prince Harry’s. “She is the major adviser to Harry… He only takes hers. That’s not a very good combination really for either of them.”

Despite the backlash, Markle’s brand is gaining traction. Her As Ever collection sold out within an hour, and Netflix has already renewed With Love, Meghan for a second season.