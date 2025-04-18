‘911’ kills off a major character from its core cast

ABC long-running series 911 left fans reeling with heartbreak and sorrow after killing off a major character.

In the Thursday, April 17, episode, titled "Lab Rats," L.A. Fire Capt. Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause, died, marking the first time in eight seasons that a core cast member has passed away.

The husband of LAPD Sgt. Athena Grant-Nash, played by Angela Bassett, sacrificed his own life to save the members of his crew.

In a devastating turn of events, Bobby shares one final moment with his wife before loosing a battle with a deadly virus he and his fellow firefighters had been desperately trying to contain.

Sharing his insights on the character’s exit, co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear, told The Hollywood Reporter that "It makes sense for his character to have a tragic sacrifice as a conclusion of his entire journey in the show."

He considered the weight of his choice, saying that Bobby’s death would be the one to affect most characters.

Fans react to 911 shocking death

Avid 911 viewers were left in utter shock by Bobby’s tragic end, flooding social media with heartbreak and disappointment.

"Bobby was the heart and soul of the show. Sorry guys, but it doesn’t work without him,” a fan commented on Instagram, declaring the show just won’t be the same without him.

"I’m sorry but his death didn’t make any sense," another furious fan wrote. "Yes I loved his character and I am angry, not that he died, but the way he died. the 118 didn’t even get a goodbye scene? I’m sorry but I don’t see there being a show without him."

"Logically the show cannot progress from here. If they planned to kill him off, this should’ve been the last season," they added.

Fans pointed out that Bobby only reveals he had the virus in the final five minutes, posing questions like, "Why didn’t any symptoms appear earlier?"

They further highlitghed how Chim was struggling to survive in the corner, and yet he’s fine until the very end? But Bobby didn’t make it.