Pete Davidson, Nicholas Hoult team up for ‘How To Rob A Bank’

Pete Davidson might just be trading punchlines for plot twists. The comedian and actor is currently in negotiations to join Nicholas Hoult in How to Rob a Bank, the upcoming action-packed project from Amazon MGM Studios, directed by none other than David Leitch.

While plot details are being kept locked tighter than a vault, it’s safe to expect some signature Leitch flair — big thrills, wild set pieces, and a whole lot of energy, just like he brought to hits like Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and The Fall Guy.

Via Deadline, insiders are saying this heist won't just live on your streaming queue — it’s heading to theaters.

The film is shaping up to be a heavyweight production with 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch producing alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum.

The script, written by Mark Bianculli (who’s also executive producing), is still under wraps, but with Leitch at the wheel and an A-list ensemble expected to roll in, the excitement is already starting to build.

Davidson has been stacking his resume lately.

He just wrapped The Pick Up for Amazon MGM, starring alongside Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy, and will soon be seen in A24’s Wizards. In 2023, he flexed his comedy chops in Peacock’s Bupkis, a semi-autobiographical series he co-created, co-wrote, and executive produced.

He’s no stranger to both comedy and drama, with past credits that include The King of Staten Island (which he co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in), Netflix’s stand-up special Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli, Bodies Bodies Bodies for A24, DC’s The Suicide Squad, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts for Paramount, Trainwreck, Neon’s Big Time Adolescence, Netflix’s Set It Up, and Peacock’s Meet Cute.

Of course, many still remember his breakout years on Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member from 2014 to 2022.

Davidson is represented by WME, Ayala Cohen Management, and attorney Josh Sandler at Granderson Des Rochers — and if all goes well, soon he’ll also be representing one very complicated bank robbery on the big screen.