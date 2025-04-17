Serena Williams sends supportive message to Taylor Swift after incident

Serena Williams opens up about feeling sad for Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Serena Williams still stands in support of Taylor Swift after she was booed at this year’s Super Bowl final game.

The 43-year-old former athlete revealed that she had planned on meeting the pop superstar at the game, but couldn’t bring herself to reach out as Swift was being publicly bullied.

During her interview with Time, on Wednesday, April 16th, Williams shared that her daughter, Olympia, is a big Swiftie and wanted to meet her star but they changed plans when Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, started losing the game.

"I'm such a mom, I was ready to go in here myself and be like, 'Taylor, come get this girl.,’" said the tennis star.

However, she added, "It's hard when your team is losing. I totally get it."

Sympathising with the Anti-Hero hitmaker, Williams said, “Why would you boo her? That’s so mean. That’s just awful.”

This comes after Williams initially showed support to Swift on the day of Super Bowl. Taking to X, Williams wrote, “I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those booo!!"

Following the “mean” public reaction, Swift decided to take time away from the public eye and has been laying low since.