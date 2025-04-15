Prince Harry sends clear message to King Charles in latest statement

Prince Harry, who has been making headlines with cryptic accusations allegedly targeting hi own family, appears to have sent a message to King Charles in his latest statement about his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex once again quashed rumours about his relationship with the Duchess by publicly voicing his unwavering support for Meghan's new business ventures.

In conversation with People, Harry appears to be a loving husband as he said: "I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she's done and continues to do."

"I'm incredibly proud," he made the comments after Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, had sold out its entire product line in under an hour after its launch.

King Charles younger son's support extends across all of Meghan's ventures, including her recently launched Lemonada Media podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder."

The father of two's words seem to be a clear message to his father that he's happy in his life with Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet.

The former Hollywood star, who tied the knot with Harry in 2018 and relocated to the US with the Duke in 2020, has been steadily expanding her business portfolio this spring.