Sean Diddy Combs' case takes final turn with 'freak off' party video

Sean Diddy Combs' case moves to next stage ahead of trial

Sean Diddy Combs’s case took a new turn, as his attorneys are expected to present video evidence from his alleged “freak off” parties in court.

The disgraced rapper, who was arrested last year in September on s*x trafficking charges, is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s lawyers submitted a juror questionnaire to the court on Friday, April 11.

As per reports, the questionnaire contains 70 questions, including whether jurors are willing to view videos involving sexual assault.

However, the prosecutors in the case responded with their own letter, raising concerns that the questionnaire is very lengthy and confusing for jurors.

The trial is scheduled to begin next month, with jury selection set to take place on May 5.

This comes on the heels of star attorney Mark Geragos taking over Combs’ case, following the withdrawal of his former lead lawyer, Anthony Ricco, in March.

While resigning, Ricco said, “Although I have provided Diddy with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”

The 55-year-old’s legal team is gearing up to defend their client’s innocence using video footage from the alleged “freak off” parties as evidence.