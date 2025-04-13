Jon Hamm gears up to host SNL amid intense uncertainty

Jon Hamm, actor who is best known for his iconic role in Mad Men, is now preparing for yet another milestone of his career as he gears up to host Saturday Night Live.

The 54-year-old star is all set to return to SNL this Saturday on April 12, 2025, marking his first time hosting in over a decade and his fourth appearance on the iconic show.

He shared with PEOPLE: “It’s funny. It’s been 15 years since I hosted, so I’ve forgotten — am I supposed to be nervous yet? I don't remember.”

“I’m very much looking forward to it. It's a tremendous honor to be asked back,” he added.

Jon Hamm is making his comeback to SNL right after the show’s milestone 50th anniversary celebration.

Jon went on saying, “It’s such a unique thing to do in our industry, and in television, and obviously, with the 50th anniversary being what it was, and I was a big part of that too, that was very cool.

“I’m just so honored to be a part of that family, for sure. It’s really, really cool.”

Jon hasn't hosted Saturday Night Live since October 2010 after his first appearance on the show two years earlier in 2008.