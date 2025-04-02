Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce welcome new addition to family

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate new family member amid marriage speculations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been prioritising family time over work this year and they have an exciting news to celebrate with their loved ones.

The couple, both 35, welcomed Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce’s baby no. 4 on Sunday, March 30th.

Kylie Kelce took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 1st and shared the big news of their fourth daughter’s arrival.

"Whoop, there she is!" Kylie wrote in the caption and shared that the baby is named, ‘Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce.’

The Not Gonna Lie podcast host shared a series of pictures of the newborn, who was wrapped in a pink and blue swaddle and sported a big cute hair bow in the same colours. The following pictures also showed the baby with her parents.

Celebrating the arrival of the little one, the Kansas City tight end commnted, “Finnley!!!” with heart-eyed emojis under the post.

Many fans responded to Travis saying he is “next” referring to the next big step in his relationship with the pop superstar, with whom he recently adopted a dog.

Finnley is a sister to the couple’s three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

Kylie and Jason announced the pregnancy in November through a social media post.