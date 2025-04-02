 
Wednesday April 02, 2025
By Web Desk
April 02, 2025
Drew Barrymore uncovers real reason why she called it quits with ex

Drew Barrymore, amazing actress who is known for her honest and down-to-earth personality, recently spilled a surprising reason behind her breakup with an ex-boyfriend.

The 50 First Dates star didn’t mince words as she explained what led to the end of their relationship.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old actress recalled a story about one of her first boyfriends while discussing viral dating disasters with a partner’s mom.

The actress told her Drew Crew, lifestyle expert Valerie Bertinelli and co-anchor Ross Mathews, that she broke up with her boyfriend after telling him he brought up her "mother issues."

On the show, the trio reacted to a viral story about a bride who canceled her wedding upon learning that her fiancé had secretly purchased a house with his mom and never mentioned it.

"This happened to me," Barrymore quipped.

"I totally have been through something like you've been through, although I was not engaged," the actress continued.

While recalling the moment, Barrymore said: "I moved in with one of my first boyfriends and I was really excited.

"We get the most cute little house in Los Feliz, California. I'm like, "I'm gonna be a hipster with my live-in boyfriend. Oh my God, I'm Mary Tyler Moore-ing it!'"