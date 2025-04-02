Drew Barrymore uncovers real reason why she called it quits with ex

Drew Barrymore, amazing actress who is known for her honest and down-to-earth personality, recently spilled a surprising reason behind her breakup with an ex-boyfriend.

The 50 First Dates star didn’t mince words as she explained what led to the end of their relationship.

On The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old actress recalled a story about one of her first boyfriends while discussing viral dating disasters with a partner’s mom.

The actress told her Drew Crew, lifestyle expert Valerie Bertinelli and co-anchor Ross Mathews, that she broke up with her boyfriend after telling him he brought up her "mother issues."

On the show, the trio reacted to a viral story about a bride who canceled her wedding upon learning that her fiancé had secretly purchased a house with his mom and never mentioned it.

"This happened to me," Barrymore quipped.

"I totally have been through something like you've been through, although I was not engaged," the actress continued.

While recalling the moment, Barrymore said: "I moved in with one of my first boyfriends and I was really excited.

"We get the most cute little house in Los Feliz, California. I'm like, "I'm gonna be a hipster with my live-in boyfriend. Oh my God, I'm Mary Tyler Moore-ing it!'"