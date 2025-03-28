Prince William shares meaningful message as King Charles steps back

Kensington Palace released Prince William's meaningful message about a project close to his heart.

The Prince of Wales celebrated a delightful milestone in Aberdeen as his cancer-stricken father King Charles stepped back from key engagements due to side effects of his medical condition.

The future King teamed up with TV personality and businessman Gail Porter alongside podcaster Steven Bartlett as he inspected the first homes built on behalf of his five-year mission, Homewards.

For the unversed, William is selflessly working to eradicate homelessness from across the UK.

Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett, who is William's project Homewards Advocates, said that this initiative is "laying down the blueprint for a long-term solution to end homelessness," GB reported.

Prince William's office shared photos from his heartfelt visit on social media.

The message reads, "Today, we are celebrating @homewardsuk’s first homes in Aberdeen with local Coalition member, Langstane Housing Association."

"These newly furnished homes will provide safety and security for new residents but also foster a supportive environment that encourages longer tenancy and helps to prevent homelessness.

The Prince of Wales said at the end of his statement, "Congratulations on your new home, and thank you for hosting us and @iamgailporter today!"