James Corden lauds Adolescence for pushing boundaries amid mediocre content

James Corden has recently lauded Adolescence show for pushing creative boundaries amid mediocre TV content.

The Gavin And Spacey star delivered a heartfelt speech after receiving Judges’ Award at the Royal Television Society Awards on March 25.

Corden, who earned the award in recognition of their roles as creators and writers of the BBC sitcom, called out TV writers of the future, saying that it “seems almost unthinkable today that a pair of first-time writers would ever be given such creative freedom”.

“Right now, as an industry we are facing so much uncertainty, budgets tightening, platforms consolidating and the sheer volume of content sometimes make you feel like you are shouting into the void,” explained the 46-year-old.

However, Corden urged the writers “not to let it dim your light”.

He further said, “We are blessed to live in a place that has the BBC and the National Theatre and these institutions are the pinnacle of this country's creative output.”

Corden shared reference to his years spent on US TV as he mentioned, “After living away for so many years I cannot tell you how much these institutions need to be protected.”

“But perhaps the challenges that we face today are not signals to retreat but a challenge to do the opposite,” stated The Late Late Show host.

Corden also mentioned hit Netflix show Adolescence, which garnered 66.3 million views after its launch.

“When you see the response to a show like Adolescence these past few days maybe it's telling us that now might be the time to actually be bolder and to back the ideas that perhaps might scare you a little,” he added.