Taylor Swift fans speculate about TS12 ahead of ‘Reputation’ re-release

Taylor Swift’s new album sparks fan theories

Taylor Swift loves to keep her fans guessing as she has two vault tracks to be released soon, but could also put out a brand-new album.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been re-releasing her previous albums and only her self-titled Debut album and Reputation are left unreleased.

While she had been teasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) with Easter Eggs like dark, grunge themed outfits and jewellery, fans are convinced she has also been working on the new album.

Theorising about what the surprise album could hold, one Swiftie wrote on Reddit, “Honestly, I’d love her record going back to country! It would kind of feel like a creative and professional “reset” in a way. Releasing it close to Debut TV would be nice as well - showing where she started alongside where she is now.”

Another hoped a collaboration with Beyonce might be in the cards, “She's never formally collaborated with Beyonce, and given her last album was very country themed, and both have southern country roots, I'd like to see that collab.”

A third chimed in, “I have a feeling TS12 is gonna be a major, 1989/Folklore type rebrand, not only because TTPD felt like closing several chapters in her life and artistry so she can now begin anew with a clean slate, but because she's too aware of critics' and fans' responses to her albums and always course corrects accordingly.”

Adding on to that, one speculated that the repeated synth pop tones on her last few albums is the result of collaborating with her producer and friend, Jack Antonoff, they said, I think Jack doesn't bring her full potential out because they're close friends” which results in repetitive sound.

It was previously reported that Swift, who has trademarked the names of her albums, needs to release the re-recordings within six months because the trademarks would expire, but the Eras Tour performer has not announced the albums yet.