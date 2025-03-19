Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas cheer on Nick Jonas at new theatre project

Jonas Brothers reunite at Nick Jonas’ ‘The Last Five Years’ Broadway debut

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas stepped out to support their brother Nick Jonas for a preview performance of his musical, The Last Five Years.

Jonas and Adrienne Warren are making their return to Broadway for 14 weeks of scheduled shows, which officially open on Sunday, April 6th.

Joe took to Instagram and shared a picture from the audience after the preview performance on Tuesday, March 18th, at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

Kevin and Joe posed for pictures with Nick and Warren on stage, after they took their bows to a standing crowd.

The actors were also joined by the director Whitney Brown who welcomed Jason Robert Brown on stage, the composer, lyricist and writer of the book, The Last Five Years.

"Giving a big cheers to him for the Broadway debut of The Last Five Years," White said, as she called Brown on stage and presented him flowers.

This comes after Nick shared a glimpse of how it was like working on the show, during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. "Putting the whole thing together has been an absolute joy. We're having the best time."

Warren, who accompanied him on the show, added, "He's such an incredible teammate and such a hard worker. He ups the ante every single day and I'm like, 'Wait a minute. I gotta step up!'"