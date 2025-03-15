Meghan Markle's pal hits back at Duchess 'authenticity' claim in new statement

Meghan Markle's close friend and her former co-star from Suits Abigail Spencer opened up about her experience of filming the Duchess' cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show titled, With Love, Meghan, was released on March 4.

The show featured Meghan making and sharing food recipes alongside sharing tips used in the kitchen while her friends gave her company.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, Abigail said, "We have a very private friendship so choosing to let people in on part of that is… it's very private but I'm glad that we got to share a little bit of it."

"Meghan is the hostess with the most. Literally for years she has been like this," revealed the actress.

Abigail shared that she became part of Meghan's cooking series to show her support as the idea came from her "heart." She added, "...it was so natural and [I was] really just there to have fun and to delight in her and to be a safe space.

The Timeless actress said that she is "proud" of Meghan for "creating" something that was "very authentic for her; I've known her a long time and she was doing all of this many, many years ago, and I'm grateful that it came back around."