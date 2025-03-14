Travis Kelce talks Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'differences'

Taylor Swift recently got dragged into Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Travis Kelce just learned a key moment of history between his girlfriend Taylor Swift and her friend Blake Lively.

During the March 14 episode of his New Heights podcast, the NFL star, 35, and his brother Jason Kelce, 37, sat down with Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis to reminisce about classic Saturday Night Live moments.

Sudeikis brought up a 2009 skit called Potato Chip, which was originally performed with Swift when she hosted but never aired.

“That very first time we did it was with Taylor,” Sudeikis, 49, recalled. “But it didn’t make it.”

Kelce, showing off his Swiftie knowledge, chimed in: “Nice! A young Taylor too.”

The international pop sensation, now 35, would have been around 19 years at the time.

Sudeikis then pointed out that the same sketch later made it to air in 2013 when Lively hosted instead. “She ended up getting it over the hump for us,” he said, adding that both stars “played it so differently.”

While Kelce was simply reflecting on Swift’s early SNL days, the mention of both women comes as they’re caught in headlines together amid Lively’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

In Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, the actress seemingly referenced Taylor Swift’s power multiple times.