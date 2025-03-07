Diddy in prison: Rapper's unexpected behaviour exposed

Sean "Diddy" Combs, music mogul who was earlier sent to behind the bars under some serious charges, is now facing a world far away from his glamourous life and fame game.

Once known for his confidence and a great impact on music industry, Diddy has found himself in a place where celebrity status holds no power and value.

Sam Bankman-Fried, former billionaire and founder of FTX who was also sent to jail under defrauding case, recently spilled the beans on the rapper’s life behind bars during a tell-all interview with Tucker Carlson.

Speaking from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where both are locked up, he didn’t hold back on what he’s seen, as he revealed some shocking information.

While speaking to Carlson, Bankman-Fried shared: "I've only seen one piece of him, which is Diddy in prison, and he's been kind to people in the unit; he's been kind to me."

"It's also – it's a position no one wants to be in. Obviously, he doesn't, I don't. it's kind of a soul crushing place for the world in general," he added.

Talking about prison life, the ex-billionaire told the interviewer that he has "made some friends" there and reveal that even in the toughest places, people find ways to connect against all odds.

"The fortunate thing, the place I'm in, I'm not in... I'm not in physical danger," he added.

Sam Bankman-Fried then shared how it feels to be in jail and how his life has been very unfortunate, "No one wants to be in prison."