Legendary actor Gene Hackman died at 95

Gene Hackman, known for his iconic roles in Superman and The French Connection, has passed away at the age of 95.

According to People, County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed to the Santa Fe New Mexican that the screen actor, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their home in Santa Fe Summit on Wednesday, February 26.

Although Mendoza did not reveal the cause of the death of the couple, who were married for over three decades, he determined that no foul play in the deaths has been indicated.

How many Oscars has Gene Hackman won?

Hackman was honoured with two Academy Awards throughout his career, out of a total of five nominations.

The two-time Oscar winner received his first nomination in 1968 for his role as Warren Beatty‘s brother in Bonnie and Clyde (1967).

Three years later, he was nominated for a second Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1970s I Never Sang for My Father.

However, it was his leading role in 1971’s The French Connection that earned him his first Oscar for Best Actor in 1972.

Moreover, for his Mississippi Burning performance, Hackman bagged his fourth Academy Award nomination in 1989.

In addition, Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven landed him his second Oscar win in 1993 as a loathsome sheriff.

The legendary actor retired from acting after starring in the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport.

Apart from his illustrious filmographies, writing, theatre notices, and paintings, the versatile artist leaves behind his three children, whom he shared with his first wife, Maltese: Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Ann Hackman.