Timothée Chalamet gets unexpected reaction from mother on SAG Awards win

'Interstellar' actor gives special shoutout to mum while accepting the award

The French American actor Timothée Chalamet did not receive an enthusiastic response from his mother Nicole Flender on his Screen Actors Guild Award win (SAG).

Chalamet just bagged an award for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for film A Complete Unknown, which is a biopic of rockstar Bob Dylan.

The Wonka star, who went over the moon with this achievement, expected to get an amazing response from his mum. Instead, he was asked to fold the 'laundry'.

In conversation with Extra, the 29-year-old opened that when he told Nicole about his big win, "She said, ‘Don’t forget to fold your laundry.”

“And I was like, ‘Really? This moment? Really? This moment I just won this award, and I’m 29 years old and you’re chastising me still!”

Timothee continued, "She might have won me this… I grew up in an actors’ building in New York, so I know she really pushed everyone she knew to hit that vote button."

He gave special shoutout to his mother in his acceptance speech on stage. "I'll start by thanking my mother, who I'm here with tonight. She has been working at actors' equity for 40 years.”

Directed by James Mangold, the music drama has earned the Dune star massive recognition worldwide.