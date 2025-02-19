Meghan Markle hit with another setback as new bombshell drops

Meghan Markle's problems are not ending anytime soon as the Duchess suffered another huge setback amid the rebranding of her lifestyle project.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex renamed her old brand name American Riviera Orchard to As Ever on February 18.

Since then, the former Suits actress has been making it to the negative headlines especially after Francisca Mora Veny, a mayor of Porreres accused Meghan of copying a Majorcan town’s coat of arms logo for her brand.

It seems that the Duchess was hit with a fresh blow after an existing clothing business with the same name 'As Ever' released a bombshell statement.

As per the designer of the clothing brand, Mark Kolski, their brand dates back to 2015.

In a message on Instagram, he said, "I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist."

"In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand," Mark wrote.

At the end of his note, the designer expressed gratitude towards their customers for showing support to their venture till today. He added, "We will continue As Ever."

No official clarification has been issued by Meghan Markle or her team about the controversy surrounding As Ever's logo and name.