Kaia Gerber finally moves on from ex Austin Butler: Source

Kaia Gerber’s new romance with Lewis Pullman seems to getting serious as she has finally moved on from ex-boyfriend Austin Butler.

“Lewis is someone Kaia has known peripherally through the Malibu circle for years, he’s a quality guy with a celebrity pedigree so he’s someone her parents feel good about,” revealed an insider in an exclusive interview with Life & Style magazine.

The source noted that Kaia “isn’t going to race into anything, but she does seem to be excited about Lewis”.

It is pertinent to mention that Kaia “is not really the type to date around so it won’t shock anyone if she and Lewis get serious”.

“Not that she’s devoid of feeling, she was super sad when Austin ended things, but she has dusted herself off and is ready to live again,” explained an insider.

Kaia and Lewis first sparked dating speculations in later January as they were spotted together one month after her split from Austin.

However, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that Kaia and Lewis “have been seeing each other much longer than most people realise”.

“They started dating in early December [2024]. They kept it under wraps until the news of her and Austin’s split came out. Kaia and Austin have been broken up since October,” disclosed an insider.

Speaking of Kaia and Austin’s breakup, another source told Life & Style that their split was predictable because of his rising star in Hollywood.