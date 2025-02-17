Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return after King Charles message

Prince Harry confirmed his much-awaited return to the UK after his cancer-stricken father King Charles' important message.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex made it to the headlines due to back-to-back appearances at the Invictus Games.

On Sunday, the former working royal's event in Vancouver came to an end but the Duke gave good news to fans about his UK return.

He said, "And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it… the Games will go on."

"Bring on Invictus Games. Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party," the Duke revealed his future move.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry made the delightful announcement of the UK comeback after the King sent a heartfelt message to the people of Canada, "celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the National Flag" of the country.

Significantly, the monarch issued a key message for Canadians while his son participated in the games in the same country.

Moreover, it has also been said that there are high chances of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's debut at the Invictus Games 2027, which might turn into a reunion with their grandfather.