Britney Spears takes subtle dig at ex Sam Asghari after bombshell interview

Britney Spears has broken silence on Sam Asghari’s revealing interview

Britney Spears indirectly hit back her ex-husband Sam Asghari after he gave a revealing interview about their relationship.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram and shared two cryptic posts, which fans think could be in reference to the interview.

The Toxic hitmaker shared a picture of a pink door adorned with feathers, and wrote, “Only the chosen shall enter !!!”

The other post showed Spears dancing around in lingerie as Unfaithful by Rihanna played in the background. Notably, when the now-divorced couple first split, sources claimed that Asghari suspected the popstar of infidelity.

This comes after Asghari gave a shocking interview after years of amicable attitude from both the sides.

In the new interview in the podcast, The Viall Files, he shared that he felt “afraid” during the relationship because of Spears’ conservatorship.

“That was very strange for me to deal with. I got hit with that at the beginning [of his relationship with Spears],” he told the host.

Spears and Asghari first got linked in 2016 and got married in 2022 and finalised their divorce in 2024.