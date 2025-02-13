John Legend ‘considered returning to New York’ after massive L.A. fires

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen after LA wildfires

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, February 11, The Voice judge revealed that he and Teigen, are considering relocating their family back to the East Coast, particularly in the wake of January’s devastating California wildfires.

“Chrissy and I have always considered returning to New York, where we once lived. We probably will, once our youngest ones grow up a bit,” Legend, 46, shared.

The couple are parents to Esti Maxine and Wren Alexander, both 1, along with daughter Luna Simone, 8, and son Miles Theodore, 6.

Legend noted that the recent L.A. wildfires, which claimed at least 29 lives and left thousands without homes, have played a significant role in their discussions about moving.

“Every time nature shows its wrath, we wonder if it’s time to head back east. Who knows?” he said.

Reflecting on the events of early January, Legend recalled seeing the “flames and billowing smoke from the Palisades fire” upon returning from vacation on January 7.

He described how their fears intensified after watching news coverage of the destruction.

“When the Sunset fire began to expand on Jan. 9, the danger felt too close for comfort,” he said.

“That night, my wife and I gathered our four kids, four dogs and bearded dragon and drove south to a hotel in Carlsbad. We didn’t return until the following week.”

Although their home remained safe, Legend acknowledged the widespread devastation.

“Our home was safe, but many weren’t so fortunate, and the threat still looms,” he said. “The fires were a collective trauma that shook everyone, including our kids.”

The couple previously lived in New York City before selling their Nolita penthouse for $18 million in 2022. The property consisted of two units—one purchased in 2018 for just over $9 million and another in 2020 for $7.7 million—that they had initially planned to combine.

While no final decision has been made, the recent wildfires have reignited the possibility of a return to the East Coast for Legend and his family.