Kanye West expands his exclusive 'following' list with unexpected addition

Kanye West has been acting out of character lately, even changing up his social media habits

It has been observed that the controversial record producer now follows Sean Diddy Combs on Instagram after previously only following his wife, Bianca Censori.

His unexpected move came on the heels of his unhinged X, formerly Twitter, rant where he made the bombshell demand of releasing his "brother" Combs' from jail.

Ending their three-year fued in a bizarre twist on Thursday, Diddy's former friend Kanye voiced his support for the disgraced music mogul in a series of posts.

Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, has made a bold appeal "Free Puff" for Diddy, 55, who has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City, since he was arrested in September 2024 for sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

The rapper has vehemently denied all of the allegations and charges against him. He has been denied bail multiple times and awaiting trial, schedule for May.

Though Kanye’s stance on Diddy’s case drifted his fans away sparking widespread outrage, he continued to support the detained musician.