Lily Allen, David Harbour officially split after dating app scandal: Report

The 'Stranger Things' actor and the singer were married for four years

Lily Allen and David Harbour are going their separate ways after four years of marriage.

Months after Allen’s profile was first spotted on a dating app leading to divorce rumours, People magazine reported on Monday, February 3, that the Smile singer and the Stranger Things actor have officially split up.

A source close to Allen told the outlet that “her marriage has been crumbling” for a while now and “they have split.”

Allen, 39, and Harbour, 49, tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony in 2020, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The British singer first sparked breakup rumours late last year when she was reportedly spotted on the exclusive dating app Raya. According to Daily Mail, her profile featured the cheeky bio, "Looking for someone to start couples therapy with."

Despite this, a friend insisted she was not actively dating, explaining that Allen "takes marriage very seriously" and was not yet officially divorced.

Ironically, Allen and Harbour also met on Raya in 2019.

Allen recently hinted at personal struggles on her BBC podcast Miss Me?, admitting she was going through a "tough time" that had impacted her mental health and eating habits.