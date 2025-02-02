 
Sunday February 02, 2025
Kanye West jokes he's a 'clone' as he returns to X with bizarre posts

Kanye West flaunts his wealth, supports Trump, taunts Taylor Swift, and more in his social media comeback

By Web Desk
February 02, 2025
Kanye West says hes rich and can do whatever he wants
Kanye West says he's 'rich' and can do 'whatever' he wants

Kanye West is stirring up a storm on social media once again, fuelling rumours he’s a “clone.”

After being banned last year, the rapper, 47, returned to X (formerly Twitter) with a string of bizarre posts boasting about his net worth, celebrating Donald Trump’s return to office, and even taking jabs at Taylor Swift.

He claimed he would soon be worth $2.77 billion despite his 2022 financial setbacks, writing, “The world is so lucky to have me.”

The Runaway hitmaker also joked that he might be a “clone” and continued flaunting his wealth, adding, “I’m rich. I can say whatever the f**k I want.”

One of his most controversial posts came when he made an explicit remark about Harris, referencing her 2024 election loss to Trump. “I used to want to f**k Kamala until she lost. I don’t f**k losers anymore,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet via Page Six.

West later addressed the backlash, posting: “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

In another cryptic post, Ye posted a screenshot of his followers list, which included just one person: Taylor Swift. Fans would know that Swift and West have a troubled history dating back to 2009 when the rapper interrupted Swift’s MTV VMA speech. 