Kanye West jokes he's a 'clone' as he returns to X with bizarre posts

Kanye West is stirring up a storm on social media once again, fuelling rumours he’s a “clone.”
After being banned last year, the rapper, 47, returned to X (formerly Twitter) with a string of bizarre posts boasting about his net worth, celebrating Donald Trump’s return to office, and even taking jabs at Taylor Swift.
He claimed he would soon be worth $2.77 billion despite his 2022 financial setbacks, writing, “The world is so lucky to have me.”
The Runaway hitmaker also joked that he might be a “clone” and continued flaunting his wealth, adding, “I’m rich. I can say whatever the f**k I want.”
One of his most controversial posts came when he made an explicit remark about Harris, referencing her 2024 election loss to Trump. “I used to want to f**k Kamala until she lost. I don’t f**k losers anymore,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet via Page Six.
West later addressed the backlash, posting: “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”
In another cryptic post, Ye posted a screenshot of his followers list, which included just one person: Taylor Swift. Fans would know that Swift and West have a troubled history dating back to 2009 when the rapper interrupted Swift’s MTV VMA speech.
