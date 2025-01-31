Liam Payne’s final project set to hit screens: Singer's first show after death

Liam Payne's new TV show, Building the Band, has officially been greenlit and will be hitting Netflix later this year.

The singer, who captivated fans worldwide with his smooth vocals and charming personality, left people devasted by his sudden death after falling from third floor from his hotel’s balcony.

Now, Netflix is all set to bring his legacy and more personal side of him to the big screen.

The Teardrops hitmaker filmed a guest judge spot on talent show which was hosted by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys. The show was thought to be paused while Netflix checked in with the singer’s family after their loss.

But now, it's confirmed to air in 2025 and reports said that his family was "shocked" by the announcement.

According to The Sun newspaper: "They spoke with Liam’s family as they didn’t want to progress the project without taking their feelings into consideration."

"The family got the sense that this was a celebration of Liam, an image of positivity. He was doing what he did best as a true boyband star," they added.

"But they hadn’t given it a final stamp of approval and as far as they were concerned were still discussing what the show would look like. So they were surprised by the announcement."

Liam Payne finished filming the series before his passing. While the Netflix hasn't dropped a confirmed release date yet, the show was included in a list of exciting new content set to premiere this year.