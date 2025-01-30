'Wednesday' season 2: New Netflix teaser confirms dark and dramatic reunion

Netflix just dropped a dark and intriguing first glimpse at Wednesday season 2, and it’s clear things are about to get even creepier at Nevermore Academy, complete with a shocking reunion.
The new teaser, released on January 30, teases an angsty face-off between Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and a familiar character, and it’s clear things are about to get even darker for the teen detective.
The brief promo, part of Netflix’s 2025 lineup preview, introduces a young woman getting whisked through different Netflix worlds, from Stranger Things to Squid Game.
Then, around the 1:08 mark, we get a sneak peek at Wednesday’s return.
The short clip opens with a glimpse of the gates of Willowhill Psychiatric Hospital, where Wednesday is seen confronting none other than Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).
Last seen chained up after being revealed as the monster Hyde in season 1’s explosive finale, Tyler's return promises tension. Wednesday stares him down as he's shackled to a wall, and the icy encounter suggests the unresolved conflict between them isn’t over.
Produced by Tim Burton, Wednesday’s second season promises to raise the scare factor even higher.
Production wrapped up recently and the highly anticipated release is slated for later this year.
