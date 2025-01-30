Catherine O'Hara celebrates 'Home Alone' son Macaulay Culkin's growth

Catherine O’Hara gushes over ‘Home Alone’ son Macaulay Culkin’s ‘own little family’

Catherine O’Hara still holds a special place in her heart for her Home Alone son, Macaulay Culkin — more than 30 years after the iconic holiday movie first hit screens.

“He’s just a lovely young man,” O’Hara, 70, told Us Weekly while promoting her Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl campaign.

The Schitt’s Creek star, who played Kevin McCallister’s forgetful mother in the 1990 classic, said that while they’re not real-life family, she still feels a deep connection to Culkin.

“I just care about him. I care for him. I care about him. I’m so happy that he’s doing so well,” she gushed, adding that she recently had the chance to reunite with him for a commercial. “[It] is just fun to get to be around him.”

Now 44, Culkin has a family of his own with fiancée Brenda Song, and O’Hara couldn’t be happier for him. “He’s got a lovely family, his own little family that he’s starting,” she said of Culkin, who shares two sons, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2, with the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star.

Despite the years that have passed, the Beetlejuice alum says Culkin still looks like the mischievous 8-year-old she once chased through an airport. “He’s still got the same face up close,” she joked.

The two have remained connected over the years, with O’Hara even showing up to celebrate Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023. “I just love [him]. I’m just really happy for him,” she said.