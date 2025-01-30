Prince Andrew celebrates Beatrice baby news in style

Prince Andrew, who had confined himself to royal lodge amid new scandal, has finally returned to the spotlight after receiving the first good news of the year.

The Duke of York celebrated her daughter Princess Beatrice's baby news by paying a tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The 64-year-old reminded fans of the late monarch with his gesture as he enjoyed horse-riding in Windsor Great Park to express his feelings over new royal baby arrival.

Andrew has been seen for the first time since the birth of his newest grandchild, Athena, was announced, looking cheerful. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also expressed joy at welcoming a new member of her "5-a-side team" of grandchildren.

Fergie and Andrew, who divorced in 1996, share grandchildren Sienna, three, August, three, Ernest, one, as well as eight-year-old Wolfie, Princess Beatrice's 'bonus' son from husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first marriage.

Beatrice's baby Athena continued Queen Elizabeth's naming legacy as she joined an informal club of family members with the middle name Elizabeth, as many of the late monarch's descendants share the same moniker!