Prince Andrew celebrates Beatrice baby news in style

Prince Andrew, who had confined himself to royal lodge amid new scandal, has finally returned to the spotlight after receiving the first good news of the year.
The Duke of York celebrated her daughter Princess Beatrice's baby news by paying a tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The 64-year-old reminded fans of the late monarch with his gesture as he enjoyed horse-riding in Windsor Great Park to express his feelings over new royal baby arrival.
Andrew has been seen for the first time since the birth of his newest grandchild, Athena, was announced, looking cheerful. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also expressed joy at welcoming a new member of her "5-a-side team" of grandchildren.
Fergie and Andrew, who divorced in 1996, share grandchildren Sienna, three, August, three, Ernest, one, as well as eight-year-old Wolfie, Princess Beatrice's 'bonus' son from husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first marriage.
Beatrice's baby Athena continued Queen Elizabeth's naming legacy as she joined an informal club of family members with the middle name Elizabeth, as many of the late monarch's descendants share the same moniker!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal life plans under fire in damning article
Anthony Mackie explains why he decides to leave Hollywood
Princess Beatrice's newborn daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose gives Prince Andrew a reason to celebrate
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds take serious majors to dismiss Justin Baldoni's lawsuit
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in deep waters after new shocking evidence
King Charles receives good news from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid celebration in royal family