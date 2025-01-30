Prince William makes big announcement after Beatrice baby news

Prince William, who visited Earthshot Prize Finalist NatureMetrics on Wednesday, made a significant announcement about major investment just hours after receiving delightful news about his cousin Princess Beatrice's baby news.

Kensington Palace has released stunning pictures of the future King, revealing a big news: "Excited to catch up with 2024 @earthshotprize Finalists @naturemetrics today, who have been backed by $25M investment, supported by The Earthshot Prize’s investment matchmaking platform Launchpad."

The statement added: "This growth capital will help NatureMetrics’s innovation scale globally, helping to protect ecosystems all over the world. A fascinating morning learning how their environmental DNA tech maps biodiversity to help organisations make smarter, more sustainable choices."

It comes after the Prince of Wales paid a surprise visit to Guildford on January 29 to stop by NatureMetrics that enables companies to measure and report on their impact on nature and ecosystems.

William was in good spirits during the trip, squirting pond water at journalists alongside schoolchildren. In another post, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts, he was seen extracting the DNA from a strawberry.