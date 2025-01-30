Paris Hilton's kids mark major milestone with famous mom

Paris Hilton's kids make headlines for one special reason

Paris Hilton’s son Pheonix Reum and daughter London Reum marked a major milestone.

On Tuesday, January 28, the TV personality’s kids made their adorable red carpet debut at the Young Hearts Friends Fest in New York City, hosted by Paris and her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

According to photos obtained by Life & Style, the businesswoman and her two kids were dressed to the nines for the Museum of Ice Cream event. They coordinated their looks with the theme of the event.

Paris, 43, was twinning with her baby girl London, born in November 2023, in an elegant cotton-candy pink dress.

The mother of two wore a sheer, patterned dress with half a lining. She complemented her attire with a matching cardigan and golden glittery, pointy heels.

Like mother-like daughter, the little one wore a matching outfit, including a mini version of the same cardigan that her mother had.

While Phoenix rocked a baby blue Moschino sweatsuit with grey sneakers.

Paris and her children, whom she shares with her husband Carter Reum, enjoyed the kids-friendly event.

Other family members also attended, including Paris' mom, Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky, and niece Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn Rothschild and Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild.