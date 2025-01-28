Prince Harry makes important announcement as King Charles moved to tears

Prince Harry issued a special message for a cause close to his heart in what appears to be his first video after marking his legal win in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex shared the announcement after King Charles had an emotional moment during his first royal tour of the year.

Harry, who is still a patron to select UK charities, sent a plea to the people of the public of his home country from his home in Montecito, California.

He shared that the WellChild Awards “recognise and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom, as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them”.

As the charity is set to mark the “significant” 20th instalment of the awards, Harry noted the organisation has allowed to shine a spotlight on the “remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day.”

“It is a true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community,” Harry urged. “And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day.”

He continued, “Your support can make all the difference. Please join us in recognising the amazing individuals who will be honoured at the 2025 WellChild Awards!”

The message comes after the monarch, who was visiting Poland to mark a poignant event, was visibly moved to tears as he reflected on the past events of the Holocaust. Charles was also joined by world leaders and survivors to commemorate the tragic event.